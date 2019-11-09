Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

Graphic photos of Cooroibah bushfire aftermath

9th Nov 2019 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA Council has released the first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

The council posted the images on its Facebook page about 8am today, saying that while an update at 7.25am showed the fire situation had eased, "it is still not safe for residents to return".

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook

"A decision will be made later this morning about the possibility of letting some residents back home, after authorities complete their assessments," the post said.

"There is no active fire front at present. However spot fires are occurring, most particularly around the Noosa Banks area.

 

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"Authorities are mapping the fire.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"At this stage one house has been lost in the Cooroibah area plus a number of sheds."

The council post congratulated the "tremendous effort by over 170 firefighters".

bushfire2019 cooroibah cooroibah bushfire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: LNP and ALP on their competing shark approaches

        premium_icon BIG READ: LNP and ALP on their competing shark approaches

        News Both sides believe they are in the right about the shark program, you be the judge.

        City investors head to Yeppoon amid buying boom

        premium_icon City investors head to Yeppoon amid buying boom

        News Melbourne and Sydney investors are pouncing on Yeppoon’s booming real estate market...

        Have a blast at Mount Morgan’s latest attraction

        premium_icon Have a blast at Mount Morgan’s latest attraction

        News People are turning up in droves to have a crack at the latest craze sweeping CQ.

        Shovels in the ground for Capricorn highway duplication

        premium_icon Shovels in the ground for Capricorn highway duplication

        News Work has now begun but Gracemere congestion questions linger.