Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

GRAPHIC: Footage of school brawl shared online
News

GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

Crystal Jones
by
18th Jun 2019 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKING footage has circulated showing two high school students involved in a violent altercation at a Bundaberg school.

The two girls can be seen involved in the fight, while another student seems to be trying to break it up. 

The incident follows other incidents at Bundaberg region schools.

In February, disturbing video showed Bundaberg North State High School students involved in a violent brawl.

In 2017, horrific footage of another Bundaberg school brawl went viral online, gathering thousands of views.

The NewsMail will contact the school for comment.

editors picks school violence
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Rival football clubs unite to help a young girl's diagnosis

    premium_icon Rival football clubs unite to help a young girl's diagnosis

    News Cricket star travels to Rocky to speak at a charity event, which raises money to help people with Cystic Fibrosis.

    Police waiting to speak to man in hospital about stabbing

    premium_icon Police waiting to speak to man in hospital about stabbing

    Crime It is believed the victims and offenders are known to eachother

    Clothing designer set to enlighten Rocky fashion fans

    Clothing designer set to enlighten Rocky fashion fans

    News Dr Michael Marendy examines difficulties faced by 1800s Aussie women

    CRIME WRAP: Drink driving, drug possession and hit and run

    premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drink driving, drug possession and hit and run

    Crime Police appeal to the public regarding damage to the parked trailer