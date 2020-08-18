Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
News

GRAPHIC: Sick video of woman drowning kittens shared online

Crystal Jones
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, has drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.

SCROLL TO BOTTOM TO VIEW VIDEO

The highly disturbing footage appears to have been shared on social messaging platform Snapchat, with a caption over the clips that appears to say "drowning them".

The woman accused of drowning the kittens then sends messages to her friends about the incident, saying "newborns, we can't have any more cats. Do it while they're young".

A friend then pleads with the woman to give the cats away on Facebook or take them to the RSPCA.

 

A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.
A chat shows a friend attempting to help save the kittens' lives.

 

The accused then replies "they won't be able to live for six weeks without their mums, you can't even get rid of a cat until six weeks old."

The friend then pleads once more, telling the accused that the kittens would be taken care of by the RSPCA.

But then the accused makes a chilling statement: "Either way, I got paid to do it, wouldn't do it to my own cats."

Another social media post sees the accused stating: "Yes, I killed them, why? Who gives a f--k?"

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the group was aware of the incident, and said it was important anyone with information on cruel acts contacted the RSPCA.

More Stories

bundaberg rspca
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime One of the victims was dealing with his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis when he was targetted by the fraudster.

        Crimes Rockhampton police are investigating right now

        Premium Content Crimes Rockhampton police are investigating right now

        Crime There have been a number of crimes committed in the Rockhampton region this...

        SLOW DOWN: 40kmh limit on the cards for problem road

        Premium Content SLOW DOWN: 40kmh limit on the cards for problem road

        News UNDER pressure from concerned residents, Livingstone councillors have gone against...

        WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        Premium Content WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        News A new plan giving at least half of Rookwood Weir’s water to CQ farmers is going out...