Photos from the backburning fire in bushland in the southern end of Quay St in Depot Hill early this morning.
Grass fire billows smokes through South Rocky homes

vanessa jarrett
6th Jun 2018 6:36 AM

BILLOWING can be seen around the residential streets of Depot Hill in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Quay street, Depot Hill.

The fire broke out earlier this morning is reported to be posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters were conducting backburning operations in the bushland past the southern end of Quay Street in an effort to contain the fire.

It is understood the fire is now in control.

Smoke is affected homes in the area, in particular Wood and the Depot Hill end of Bolsover Streets.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

