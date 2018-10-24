Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Grass fire breaks out across rural Cap Coast land

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 12:58 PM

UPDATE 2pm: EXTRA crews have been immediately called to a blaze on the Capricorn Coast as a structure is under threat by fire.

Fire crews stated a structure was under direct threat from a fire on Cobraball Rd around 1.45pm after the grass fire started around 1pm.

BREAKING: CREWS are fighting to contain a large fire burning on the Capricorn Coast this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Cobraball Rd around 12.30pm to reports of a large grass fire across between five and 10 acres of land.

Two fire crews are on scene.

More to come.

