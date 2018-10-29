Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Alistair Brightman
Grass fire impacting motorists on Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th Oct 2018 1:34 PM

FIRE crews are battling a large grass fire near the Bruce Hwy which is producing very smoky conditions for motorists.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Schneiders Rd, between St Lawrence and Clairview.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to structures at this time.

Crews are working to contain the fire. Smoke may affect the Bruce Hwy so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

