Breaking

Grass fire near Mount Morgan causes smoke hazard

24th Jul 2018 4:50 PM

4.45pm: THERE are seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews at the scene of a grass fire burning near Mount Morgan.

A QFES spokesperson said crews were called to the scene Moongan near Razorback Rd and Leydens Hill Rd at 3.10pm.

The spokesperson said crews were backburning and smoke was affecting the area.

The fire is no threat to property at this time.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and keep their medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

