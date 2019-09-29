Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews battled fires at Mount Morgan on Saturday and Keppel Sands on Friday.
Crews battled fires at Mount Morgan on Saturday and Keppel Sands on Friday.
News

Grass fires keep crews busy

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th Sep 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRASS fire at Mount Morgan held fire crews at bay for two hours on Saturday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze started near Thompson Avenue about 12.30pm.

She said it was not known how the grass fire started.

On Friday, QFES crews along with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service personnel attended a vegetation fire near the cricket ground on Keppel Sands Road, at Keppel Sands, for most of the day.

Crews on scene strengthened containment lines and the fire was contained and posed no threat to property.

grass fire keppel sands mount morgan queensland fire and emergency services queensland parks and wildlife service vegetation fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    premium_icon Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    Business The construction of a $1.1 billion ‘surf ranch’ featuring the state’s first commercial wave pool could start in southeast Queensland as early as next year.

    Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

    premium_icon Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

    News DRINKING Tooheys long-neck beers and driving turned into an expensive exercise for...

    Woman’s double dose of drugs before driving

    premium_icon Woman’s double dose of drugs before driving

    News A WOMAN drove in Rockhampton after smoking cannabis in the morning and...

    O’Rourke backs Rookwood Weir

    premium_icon O’Rourke backs Rookwood Weir

    News Facing pressure on Rookwood Weir, Rockhampton’s MP calls on the Federal Government...