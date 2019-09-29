Grass fires keep crews busy

Crews battled fires at Mount Morgan on Saturday and Keppel Sands on Friday.

A GRASS fire at Mount Morgan held fire crews at bay for two hours on Saturday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze started near Thompson Avenue about 12.30pm.

She said it was not known how the grass fire started.

On Friday, QFES crews along with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service personnel attended a vegetation fire near the cricket ground on Keppel Sands Road, at Keppel Sands, for most of the day.

Crews on scene strengthened containment lines and the fire was contained and posed no threat to property.