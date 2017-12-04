Grass wasn't greener for young music festival goer

Police patrolling The Grass is Greener music festival at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

DRUG detection dogs alerted police officers to one teenager's hidden illegal substances outside a music festival at Mackay.

Cody Darryl Van Lathum-Gilbert, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing Ecstasy in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the drug detection dogs were out the front of the Grass is Greener music festival at Mackay's Botanic Gardens on October 21 when they alerted officers to Lathum-Gilbert.

A search located three clip seal bags concealed in a tobacco pouch containing white powder which was tested at the festival and found to be ecstasy.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client was an apprentice machine operator living with his mother and was willing to undertake a drug diversion program.

"This form of drug is dangerous," Magistrate Cameron Press lectured as he ordered Lathum-Gilbert to the drug diversion program and a 12-month good behaviour period. No conviction was recorded.