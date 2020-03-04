’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

CENTRAL Queensland man Nathanael Patson, 24, remains in a critical condition after he was airlifted from a serious head on collision on the Capricorn Coast on Tuesday.

Around 6am Tuesday , Mr Patson’s hatchback was involved in a crash with a four-wheel-drive utility near the intersection of McKays Rd and Yeppoon Rd in Boondoola.

Emergency service crews found Mr Patson “heavily entrapped” in his vehicle while the other man involved in the crash was able to get himself out of his vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations supervisor Brad Miers described the scene as severe.

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd

“We found two male ­patients from either vehicle … both those male patients had severe injuries,” he said.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service was tasked to the scene and Mr Patson was taken to Rockhampton hospital with life-threatening head, chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Mr Patson was later flown to Brisbane Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.

Head on collision on Yeppoon Road

It is understood Mr Patson is a member of the Peace Christian Church in Rockhampton and he is engaged to be married later this year.

His mother-in-law-to-be posted to Facebook, thanking friends and family for their support.

“We are believing for a good outcome for Nathanael. God has saved him and kept him. So very grateful for his life,” she wrote.

Nathanael Patson.

Her post was following by a flurry of messages of support for Mr Patson.

Images from the crash site show the hatchback virtually ripped in half, while the second vehicle, a silver ute, displayed significant damage to its front after it careened down an embankment next to the road.