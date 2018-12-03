Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman and her skydiving instructor are lucky to be alive after a freak accident in the air. Picture: Supplied
A woman and her skydiving instructor are lucky to be alive after a freak accident in the air. Picture: Supplied
News

Shock moment skydive goes wrong

by Staff writers
3rd Dec 2018 6:35 AM

A WOMAN and her skydiving instructor are lucky to be alive after a tandem jump went horribly wrong in the US.

Colorado woman Raleigh Lillith's foot got tangled in the drogue parachute - the chute that's released after the initial free fall to stabilise the skydiver - soon after the pair leapt from the plane at 14,000 feet above Las Vegas.

 

A harrowing video for the jump shows the woman kicking her foot as she tries to free herself.

"We both stayed as calm as possible and tried to get it off my foot," she said for the mid-air catastrophe.

"I kicked off my shoe in the process, then proceeded to kick my leg to get the rope off.

"Long story short it was INCREDIBLY painful, we couldn't get it off due to the pressure pulling both ways! We ended up pulling the reserve parachute."

Her foot got tangled in the drogue chute. Picture: Supplied
Her foot got tangled in the drogue chute. Picture: Supplied

 

Ms Lillith said she was hospitalised for "serious injuries" suffered during the incident.

"It was no ones fault, just a freak accident," she said.

"We are both grateful to be alive."

The video of the near-death experience has had more than 20,000 views.

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks tandem skydive

Top Stories

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 3rd Dec 2018 7:32 AM
    Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    premium_icon Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    News The 19-year-old has been in an induced coma for 6 days

    Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    premium_icon Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    Careers Hundreds of applications over weekend after construction green light

    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    News Hot conditions ahead of change lead to very high fire dangers today

    Local Partners