Gratitude can give you whole new take on life

How grateful are you in general? It's easy enough to be grateful when everything is going well, when you're fit and healthy and have money coming in but what about the times when everything seems to be going wrong?

You lose your job or experience a major health risk? It's definitely more challenging to stay in the 'attitude of gratitude' at those times.

I would say that, generally, I'm very positive and grateful but I do catch myself occasionally becoming rather grumpy, a recent example being when my connecting flight was cancelled on the way to run a workshop, which caused an even longer transit time in Brisbane than I had anticipated.

I quickly recognised that I was travel weary and frustrated and accepted the fact that the situation was totally out of my control, and turned my focus instead to what I was grateful for in that moment.

Being able to fly rather than having to drive, the opportunity to work with a new team in a new location and that I wasn't stuck somewhere in a remote location with no access to food, water or communication, all came up for me.

It can be all too easy to get caught up in the busyness of life and the comparison and competition that seems to be part of it and we may feel that what we have isn't enough and always want more. Whether it's the next best gadget, car, job or partner, we may feel deprived if we are denied. We end up lacking appreciation or gratitude for what we have already, taking things and people for granted, believing that they will always be available and accessible for us on a whim. But that's not what happens.

We lose people we love or our home, our savings, our livelihood or our health with no warning and are propelled into an uncertain future. Any of these things can happen to any of us at any time and our ability to be grateful for anything may disappear just as suddenly.

Yet it can be amid such hardship or massive change that we are given the opportunity to reflect and rediscover the small gems we are grateful for that may have been overlooked in the past during our busyness.

Life has a way of giving us the lessons we need at the time we need them and one of those may be that we learn to appreciate the positives that have been there all along. We have missed or taken them for granted like time with loved ones, following our interests, daily connection or just being able to pay the bills and still have money left over.

Making gratitude a regular practice can change our perspective on life and lift our entire day. Who or what are you most grateful for in your life?