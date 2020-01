Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, have been missing since January 9.

AN ELDERLY father and his son who were reported missing while driving from Victoria to Townsville have been found safe and well.

Townsville men Ron Kennedy, 90, and Robert Kennedy, 59, had left Victoria after visiting family on January 9, and police said they held "grave concerns" for their welfare as Ron suffers from a serious medical condition.