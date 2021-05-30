Menu
Queensland water police are searching for a missing man at Stradbroke Island.
News

Grave fears for missing skier

by Evin Priest
30th May 2021 11:20 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM

There are grave fears for a surf skier who has gone missing in dangerous sea conditions on Stradbroke Island as Queensland water police ramp up a wide-scale search to find him.

Marine officers were originally searching for two men in their 20s across the Moreton Bay area, however a 28-year-old man paddled into Amity Point Wharf just after 8pm on Saturday.

The duo left Dunwich, on the western side of North Stradbroke Island, at about 10.30am on Saturday.

They were heading for Cylinder Beach on the northeastern part of the island.

However, a 26-year-old man has still not been seen since the pair left Dunwich and he is on a surf ski without any food.

The 26-year-old man was last seen on this surf ski. Picture: supplied QLD Police
An air search continued throughout the night and resumed at first light on Sunday.

The searches started around the South Passage Bar on Saturday.

The search, which includes water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue, Rescue 500 and a fixed wing jet, expanded on Sunday as hazardous sea conditions are expected.

There are 15 vessels and four helicopters involved, while a land search of Moreton and North Stradbroke Islands will be conducted.

Anyone with information regarding the remaining man’s current location is urged to contact police immediately.

