Grave Tales of Central Queensland's history

GRAVE SIDE: Journalists Helen Goltz and Chris Adams have released their latest book in their Grave Tales series. Michelle Bowden

TWO authors say they definitely dig it when it comes to the Central Queensland's rich history.

Journalists and authors of the Grave Tales series, Helen Goltz and Chris Adams, will be sharing many intriguing tales about the region from their soon-to-be-released book at Emu Park Library next week.

Grave Tales: Bruce Highway is a book supported by Arts Queensland, and gives forgotten events, heroes and community members life again by exploring the journeys that led to their final resting places.

Some of the stories that will be shared in the book include how two Maryborough nurses in 1905 sacrificed their lives to save a town from an outbreak of pneumonic plague.

There are also the tales of a migrant who created his dream and shared it with generations, how a gold fever changed life in the north, a Rockhampton couple who gave rise to a renowned national brand and the 13 RAAF members who came to rest in Townsville.

Ms Goltz and Mr Adams researched the stories behind each of their Grave Tales books and had years of experience in newspapers, radio and television production and reporting between them.

"Prior to writing the books, we were tombstone tourists,” Ms Goltz said.

"We love the history and the peacefulness of cemeteries and since starting the books, we have met many cemetery lovers that share our interest.

"We have always loved current affairs and history, the hunt for a good story and uncovering facts - writing Grave Tales brought it all together.

"We are also so lucky to have amazing resources at our fingertips like the State Library of Queensland, the many Cemetery Trusts and libraries through Queensland, and Trove (National Library of Australia).”

Mr Adams said it is important to know what has happened on the streets we still walk on, the houses we still live in and the places we see around us every day.

"Cemeteries are alive with history and many of our subjects were unwilling participants in history but have been immortalised by it,” he said.

Libraries, Arts and Culture Councillor, Pat Eastwood, encouraged residents to come along to the presentation next Tuesday.

The reading of the latest book will be followed by a morning tea where audience members can ask the authors their own burning questions about the towns many of us call home.

The talk will next place next Tuesday at Emu Park Library between 10-11am.