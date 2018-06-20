'Gravely concerned' minister gives councillors nine days

Stirling Hinchliffe, the Local Government Minister, has requested the council respond “to further matters in my consideration of whether they should not be dismissed or suspended”.

11.30AM UPDATE: 'Further issues' surrounding the besieged Ipswich City Council are the reason Stirling Hinchliffe has issued a second show-cause notice.

Mr Hinchliffe revealed he needed to "deliberately and properly follow the law" by issuing a second notice to councillors.

"There have been more matters that have arisen… since the issuing of the show-cause notice on the third of May," he said.

"These are different matters that are being considered.

"It might be slow but it is deliberate make sure the resolution that is achieved is appropriate under the Local Government Act and serves the best interests of the people if Ipswich."

He said the additional information he was considering was "all in the public domain" and acknowledged it won't be significantly different to what the Ipswich City Council has already responded to.

Ipswich acting mayor Wayne Wendt addresses the media at the council offices. IMAGE: Peter Wallis

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council would again submit documentation "which shows how this council is getting on with the job of servicing the ratepayers of Ipswich".

"As elected representatives, we are committed to serving the best interests of our communities, and that is what we will continue to do," he said.

"Until we receive further direction, it is not appropriate for us to comment further."

Mr Hinchliffe said he would deal with the matter "as quickly as I can" but would not predict when he will announce a decision.

"It is only right and proper that the council be given an opportunity to respond to that show-cause notice," he said.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully was confident in the council's response to the first show-cause notice.

"Councillors against whom no allegations have been made, should not be removed from office," he said.

EARLIER: The Ipswich City Council will have until June 29 to again respond to why they should not be dismissed by Stirling Hinchliffe, who remains "gravely concerned" about the matter.

Mr Hinchliffe, the Local Government Minister, has requested the council respond "to further matters in my consideration of whether they should not be dismissed or suspended".

"In the wake of multiple charges by the CCC against both councillors and staff, I remain gravely concerned that the people of Ipswich are being short-changed by their council," he said.

He pledged to not "shy away from using" additional power, handed to Mr Hinchliffe after changes to the Local Government Act last month, to dismiss or suspend a council "in the public interest".

"I am giving the council and its councillors until Friday week, June 29, to respond to a further show-cause notice that I have issued today using the new public interest provisions," he said.

"The council and the residents of Ipswich have my commitment that any further material will be considered quickly, but thoroughly, and a decision made shortly thereafter."