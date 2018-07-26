Grazier ex-wife's downward spiral after 'kicked off farm'

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman who spent most of her married life helping her then husband on the farm is struggling to find employment since the marriage broke down.

On top of that, she was charged with breaching a domestic violence order after getting frustrated while attending her former husband's home to speak with one of her children.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to the breach charge.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the woman attended the house about 7.40pm on Wednesday to speak with one of her two children.

"She threw various items at the house, breaking a paling in the process,” she said.

Ms King said the defendant also swore and yelled at the man that he had ruined her relationship with the children.

The court heard the woman then attempted to leave the scene in her car, but stalled it and rolled into the car in front, which was owned by her former husband.

She then left on foot and police attended her address at 9.30pm where she told them something had been thrown at her as she left the house.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client's former husband's family owned the farm and she had found it "extremely difficult” to gain employment since she was "kicked off the farm”.

He said arguments between the former couple had erupted over her access to the children.

The woman was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.