Grazier offers hefty sum for 100 plus head of missing cattle

A same mob the cattle are missing from. 102 cross steers are missing from a Moura property and the owner, Michael Hood is offering a $50,000 reward.

A same mob the cattle are missing from. 102 cross steers are missing from a Moura property and the owner, Michael Hood is offering a $50,000 reward. Contributed

A MOURA property owner is offering a sizeable $50,000 reward to help find his missing cattle.

Michael Hood says 102 brahman-droughtmaster-simmental cross steers went missing from his property 50km west of the mining town between August 26 and October 30.

He has reported the theft to police but has now decided to take matters into his own hands by offering the hefty reward.

"After searching all of the property twice and three different people counting, we finally contacted the stock squad in Rockhampton....they have still not started investigating in the area," Mr Hood claimed.

"If somebody had a $70,000 vehicle stolen and the police had not started looking for it two weeks later, there would be one hell of an uproar.

"Why is it that stock theft is considered a joke?

"I now have absolutely no chance of getting the cattle back, or the thieves brought to justice.

"What else can I do?"

The cattle were in a mob of more than 500 roaming across 2,500 hectares.

Mr Hood, 59, who has been a grazier and property owner all of his life, has had stock thefts occur once before.

He lost 30 bullocks at a Middlemount property and he never saw them again.

This is another reason he has decided to put up the large reward.

He believes the missing mob were walked off the property and trucked away.

The missing mob would normally be sold in a few months time to the feedlots where he estimates they would fetch $120,000.

"If I got the cattle back that are worth more than twice that I am still winning.... and if I see the grub who took them go to the jail it would be worth it," Mr Hood said.

Queensland Police said it was investigating the cattle theft.

"The Queensland Police Service is aware of this matter and has engaged with Mr Hood in relation to his complaint," a spokesman said.

"Due to the recent bushfires in the region, police resources were required to be prioritised, however, the matter is still being actively investigated.

"The status of the investigation has been communicated to Mr Hood."

Anyone with information should phone Rockhampton Stock Squad on 0438 867 491.