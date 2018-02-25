GRAZIERS' DELIGHT: Rain falls across Central Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology's rain radar taken this morning.

RAIN fell across parts of Central Queensland overnight, breaking a long dry spell and putting a smile on a lot of graziers' faces.

Emerald residents saw large falls come down with 95.4mm recorded in the past 24 hours from 9am Saturday to 9am this morning.

Just 75km down the road, Blackwater only saw 32.6mm recorded in the 24 hours.

Moranbah recorded less again with 15.4mm recorded.

The Bureau of Meteorology station at the Rockhampton Airport saw very little action with only 7mm recorded in the 24 hours to this morning.

Reports have come through most of the rain around Rockhampton fell in the north with residents recording isolated rainfalls of 40mm.

Yeppoon saw even less with 4.4mm.

To the south, Biloela saw 10mm recorded.

Gladstone appeared to have missed the rain with 0.2mm recorded

Today, parts of Capricornia could see some more rain with Rockhampton and Gladstone predicted to receive 10mm.

Moranbah is expected to see more with 15mm.

Emerald is due to settle down with only 5mm predicted, along with Blackwater and Biloela.

Overall, Mackay is predicted to receive the most with 25mm expected today.

Mackay received 17.4mm in the past 24 hours.

Rain is predicted to stick around the Capricornia district until Wednesday, with some very high chances of rain.

From Thursday, the chances drop to 30 to 10 per cent chance.

Possible storms are also predicted until Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a moderate flood warning for Dawson River.

The warning is the sixth warning and was released at 10am this morning.

Moderate Flood Warning for the Dawson River

"Minor flood levels continue rising on the Dawson River at Taroom, with moderate flood levels possible during Monday.

River level rises are occurring on the Dawson River downstream of Taroom to Baralaba.

Rainfall totals of 5-30 mm have fallen in the Dawson catchment in the 24 hours to 9:00 am Sunday. Further showers and storms are possible during the next few days.

Dawson River to Theodore:

Minor to moderate flood levels are continuing on the upper Dawson River.

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 5.72 metres and rising. The Dawson River at Taroom may peak near 6.00 metres (moderate flood level) during Monday.

Dawson River downstream of Theodore:

Minor flooding may occur along the Dawson River downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Baralaba may exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) during Monday.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

Next Issue: The next warning will be issued by 10:00 am EST on Monday 26 February 2018."