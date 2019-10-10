Grazier’s hopes are high for more rain

David and Dean Jones on their property 40km north of Rolleston, with freshly harvested crop in background.

WITH dark clouds forecast on the horizon, farmer and grazier Ruth Jones is holding out hope the heaven’s above will open and bless their farm with some much-needed rain.

Mrs Jones, who lives on a property 40km north of Rolleston, said it’s been dry but was hopeful last week’s 14mm shower was a tease for what’s to come.

She said some more rain would be “bloody awesome”.

“We need it just to get the season going again,” she said.

“Last week’s rain put a little bit of a green in the grass, but it was certainly not enough.

“We need a good follow up.

“All our cows and heifers will come into cycle after a bit of rain and the bulls are due to go out in a month’s time.

“It would also get next year’s calves underway.”

Mrs Jones said they sold about a third of their stock back in January to lighten the load and give them enough grass to make it through winter to summer rain.

She said it wasn’t a hard decision as they calculated how many head of cattle they have compared to their grass, “so it makes it an easy decision to sell cattle if we need to”.

“However, if we had known we were going to get 160mm of rain at the end of March we probably wouldn’t have sold as many, but you can’t know these things,” she said.

“That rain was enough to plant wheat and chickpeas, and we harvested that two weeks ago. Since that rain back in March, we didn’t see any until last week.”

Mrs Jones is hoping there is still plenty more on the way, with an 80 per cent chance of up to 10mm forecast for Rolleston today and 60 per cent chance of up to 4mm Saturday.

“Let that spring/summer rain begin,” she said.