Grazier's prestigious award taking CQ cattle to the US

TEXAS BOUND: Grazier Rachael Cruwys is heading to Texas and Florida to study marketing strategies for Brahman cattle which experiences price discrimination at the saleyards

BRAHMAN cattle could see improved prices at the saleyards and meat processing plants as the result of a Central Queensland grazier's study mission to the United States.

Rachael Cruwys has received a Churchill Fellowship to study strategies for marketing Brahman cattle.

She says the Brahman is a hardy breed, which leads many domestic consumers to believe it is tougher and less palatable than others.

The result is price discrimination at saleyards and meatworks and Ms Cruwys is looking to turn the misconception around.

In Australia and the USA, Brahman are able to withstand harsh conditions, which has seen the breed transform the North Australian beef industry.

Ms Cruwys, a Capella local and stud principle is motivated to increase the domestic marketability of Brahman cattle through improved marketing and genetics.

She is one of 112 people from across Australia to receive the prestigious Churchill Fellowship.

She will travel to Texas and Florida, both acclaimed for breeding Brahmans, to study their techniques and strategies, and apply them back in Australia.

Ms Cruwys' family have been breeding Brahman cattle since the 1950s after they were introduced commercially to Queensland.

"Through the Fellowship, I hope to increase the exposure of Brahman beef through improving its marketability and ending the marginalisation the breed is subject to in saleyards and meat processing plants,” she said.

"I am looking forward to visiting ranches in the US which are known for their longevity of breeding Brahman cattle.

"Collectively these studs and their cattle's genetics make a positive contribution to the commercial cattle industry worldwide, producing functional, fertile and performance driven cattle.

"I intend to bring back knowledge about the selection tools that American Brahman breeders use and how these correlate with improving carcass traits, and the marketing strategies the breed is currently using to ensure they are achieving comparable market prices.”

CEO of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust, Adam Davey said Ms Cruwys was clearly passionate about her cause.

"We are excited to see how Rachael will apply her new knowledge to improve the marketability of Brahman cattle here in Australia...this is a great opportunity for her,” he said

