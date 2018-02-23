Graziers reap higher returns at CQLX Gracemere sale

TSTRONGER PRICES: TopX's Morgan Marris has one eye on the pens and the other on the skies atat CQLX.

AS MORGAN Harris watched over the cattle at CQLX Gracemere, he had one eye on the pens and the other on the skies.

The Top X agent said the past week's heavy rainfalls were a Godsend for graziers who were reaping higher returns on cattle than at the previous sale.

The heavy rainfall had been "particularly good for cattle going back in the paddocks”.

However, Mr Harris believes western areas must receive higher amounts of rainfall for prices to rebound further.

"It's a sellers' market at the moment,” Mr Harris, who was born in Boonah but now lives in Gracemere, said.

With last week's hot & dry conditions giving way to long awaited rains throughout Central Queensland this week, CQLX Agents only yarded 898 head at Gracemere yesterday.

That comprised 339 steers and bullocks, 399 heifers, 132 cows, 16 cows and calves and 12 bulls & mickies.

Cattle were draw from as far north as Giru, west to Dingo and south to Iveragh. With the good wide spread rain about values generally rose 20-40c/kg across the board.

But Mr Morgan felt if the region did not receive enough rain heading into winter prices could fall again.

The average price at yesterday's Prime & Store sale for a bull weighing over 600kg was 232.1cents per kg, an amount which was slightly increased from the previous sale.

Last week the average price for a heavy bull to processor enquiry averaged 228c/kg and several pens of quality cows and calves sold from $1,250 to $1,360 per unit.

The next Gracemere sale will be held from 8.30am next Friday.