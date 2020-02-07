Graziers revel in CQ downpour as dams overflow

A creek on Mick Alexander's property is overflowing after the recent rain.

AFTER 12 long months, Rockhampton grandmother Michelle Hewerdine has finally received a heavy downpour - lapping up a whopping 87mm over two hours on Thursday afternoon.

Her grandsons pulled on their gumboots and jumped in the muddy puddles as the rain fell on her Ridgelands property.

Nicole Callum received 57mm at Alton Downs.

Just a week ago, her four-year-old grandson told her he needed new gum boots, and he was “very pleased” he finally got to wear them.

Weston Humble (4) playing in water on a Ridgelands property after 87mm of rain in two hours.

“It was great. It’s been a long time - months and months since we’ve had rain like this,” she said.

“We’ve been missing out. People around us have been getting the rain and we have been getting none.

“Not since the cyclone. We saw this sort of rain in the cyclone but haven’t had good rain like that in years.

“We were almost at the point of buying water for our stock but we won’t have to now.”

Ms Hewerdine works full time and says most of her pay goes towards buying hay for her stock of 18 Shetland ponies, six Arabian ponies and a few minituare cows.

The “very expensive” bales can go up to $200 per round bale.

With this rain, Ms Hewerdine expects she won’t have to fork out for any for a few months now.

Ms Hewerdine’s dam has also gone from “pitiful” to plentiful, with the water running over.

Simon Green got 104mm at Theodore.

“The dam is overflowing. The last time it happened was this time last year acutally,” she said.

“Last time we had enough to put a run in the dam.

“We need 40-60mm to get the water running and we haven’t had enough.”

Bindaree, Garnant grazier Mick Alexander may have only received 14mm in the Thursday rainfall, but he is still happy.

For him, any amount of rain is welcome and the grass is now greener on his cattle property.

“It’s wonderful. I’ll never complain about it. We’ll manage it,” he said.

“It’s just beautiful whether it rains heavy or soft.

“It’s just being able to hold the water in the catchment as long as we can and trying to hold it and soak it in the soil for the land.”

Mr Alexander has lived on the 300-head cattle property for seven years, which has been in his wife’s family since the 1950s.

Since the start of the year, his property has received 90mm of rain.

A creek on Mick Alexander's property is overflowing after the recent rain.

Whenever the rain pours down, the creek near his property begins to flow and for the third time in three weeks, it is too wide and deep to drive his car through.

“Two weeks ago there was 70mm of rain at the head of the creek, which came down the banker overnight,” he said.

“We get cut off all the time. Council needs to upgrade our access.

“We can’t go anywhere unless it’s by boat and we leave a vehicle on the other side of the creek.

“We are only 45km from Rockhampton. There has just never been a bridge across the creek.”

The creek is not a small one by any means - it runs very fast and deep.

“Right now it’s probably 40m wide,” Mr Alexander said.

“But normally, it can get up to 300m wide in a big flood. It did in the flood two years ago.

“We boat across when that happens and when it’s up like this, it can be one day or four to five days, depending on how much is in the catchment.

“When it’s down to a foot or eight inches deep, we can drive through but if it’s any deeper, like flowing water, it’s too dangeorus.”

Karan Robinson received 89mm at Gracemere on Thursday.

Mr Alexander said his neighbour had been lucky - their swales and dams are full after measuring 88mm in their rain guage on Thursday night.

Western Queensland was also impacted by the rain, with Barcaldine Regional Council advising a number of roads were closed due to flooding.

Longreach to Muttaburra and Muttaburra to Bowen Downs are both closed due to flooding.

Michelle Hewerdine's Ridgelands property's dam is overflowing after 87mm in two hours. witrh Weston Humble(4).

Who Got The Rain?

Vanessa Southey: 100ml at Kyuna Lodge, Ridgelands

100ml at Kyuna Lodge, Ridgelands Kelli Ibbotson: 90mm at Averline Garnant west of Rocky

90mm at Averline Garnant west of Rocky Kate Ella Fawcett: 65mm 35km south of Springsure

65mm 35km south of Springsure Charles Stapleton: 76mm overnight. Burnside, outside Theodore

76mm overnight. Burnside, outside Theodore Pheebs Humphreys: 70mm at Ridgelands in two hours. What a feeling.

Michelle Hewerdine shared these photos after 87mm fell at her property at Ridgelands on Thursday.