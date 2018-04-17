Grazier's rural delivery system idea set to impress judges

Local man Nick Dyer has developed an 'uber for freight' app called Fluxx and will be pitching it at Pitch in the Paddock at Beef Australia 2018.

Local man Nick Dyer has developed an 'uber for freight' app called Fluxx and will be pitching it at Pitch in the Paddock at Beef Australia 2018. Contributed

LIVING and working rurally comes with costs and challenges that are ever increasing.

Central Queensland man Nick Dyer has channelled this and was working to change it through his innovative idea.

Nick has developed a tech start-up company that is essentially an "Uber for freight”.

Moving back to his family's cattle property 40km east of Alpha, Nick became frustrated about how "difficult it is to get freight delivered in a timely manner”.

Nick's business idea was a two-sided, peer-to-peer general freight platform where users could both advertise a freight request and make a delivery.

The business, Fluxx, used a mobile phone application that matched your freight delivery request with a peer travelling to the pick up location. A peer would then accept the request and be paid an agreed amount for delivering the freight.

"From my place I can see the highway, there is an untapped resource there, cars are going back and forth each day,” Nick said.

"Why drive somewhere to pick up something when someone is headed to your location anyway?

"It also gets vehicles off the road, reducing our environmental footprints.”

It's also a way of brining money into regional towns.

"The government doesn't realise that a lot of us travel hundreds of kilometres just to get groceries, it's expensive and it's a deterrent from living in rural and regional areas,” Nick said.

"The rural communities are diminishing but we are working to give people the chance to earn some money while they are travelling.

"When I went to Alpha State School there were more than 100 students and now there is about 36. Unless things turn around fast this town may not be around to see the next century.

To develop his business and get his name out there, Nick applied for Beef Australia's Pitch in the Paddock and was selected to be a finalist.

"We are a start up company and we don't have a huge budget so when an opportunity like this comes up you have to jump at it," he said.

"We are really excited to be given the opportunity to showcase Fluxx during Beef Week.”

Confident in his business, Nick believes his idea will impress the judges.

"To try and improve the industry from a slightly different aspect, freight is something that affects everyone. Whether it's a household or a business, we all need something delivered,” he said.

"Decentralising general freight so we can direct our money into the local communities makes a lot of sense.”

Fluxx application development was in progress and set to launch in CQ in the coming months.