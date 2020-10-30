Graziers walk away with big bucks at CQLX cattle sales

Julian Laver Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton with some of the 1005 head Rosetta Grazing offered at CQLX.

Julian Laver Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton with some of the 1005 head Rosetta Grazing offered at CQLX.

FIERCE market trends appear to have placed well-known Queensland grazier Gavin Scott in good steed following a mammoth sale at Gracemere’s CQLX this week.

The Collinsville grazier managed to offload over 1000 head at Wednesday’s Prime and Store Sale, where his lead pen of weaner steers reportedly reached 522 cents per kilogram.

However, it was a collective job well done across all breeds with the Braham – averaging 279kg – making a sizeable $1460 per head return.

The 500 head of 248 kilogram Weaner heifers sold also managed to acquire 436 cents per kilogram – recording a total $1083 per head return.

Julian Laver of Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton said Mr Scott consistently turned over plenty of young cattle each year – which are highly sort after.

“Nearly all the weaner steers in this run were bought by one buyer, who was a local restocker,” Mr Laver said.

Unfortunately, heavy rainfall subsequently reduced the total yarding to just over 2750 despite cattle being drawn from Dingo, Marlborough, Mackay and the local area.

However, Mr Laver confirmed prices remained consistently firm across the board throughout the sales.

“Good quality cattle sold extremely well throughout the sale,” Mr Laver said.

He noted particular highlights including M and S Bella’s pen of No. 9 Charbray steers – each weighing 435kg – which returned $1734 per head.

Brahmans also proved popular at the sales, with on grazier making almost $1850 per head in profit.

Tarcoola Cattle Company at Dingo also scored 430 cents per kilogram for its offering of heifers that averaged 250 kilograms and made close to $1080 per head.

Mr Laver predicted the selling of larger lines of cattle could soon occur at CQLX in response to recent impressive sales.

“We have had some good rain here in the local CQLX catchment area in the last week, which might steady a few up for selling locally, but while the money is around, I think more will be drawn to the sale.”

Middlemount grazier Mrs A Anderson also proved cow prices to be strong, reaching over 350 cents per kilogram for her pen of 524 kilogram Brahmans – making almost $1850 per her on return.