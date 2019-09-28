Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Great $2 deal for Weekend Bully readers

27th Sep 2019 6:09 PM

THERE’S only one thing better than sitting down on a Saturday morning with a cup of coffee and a copy of The Morning Bulletin.

And that’s reading up on all the latest weekend news in the region for just $2.

Look out for your special token in The Bulletin on a Monday or Thursday, then redeem it to get your Weekend Bulletin Saturday paper or the Sunday Mail for just $2 in selected Woolworths stores.

You can also find the tokens in the Biloela Central Telegraph and CQ News on Friday and the Capricorn Coast Mirror on Wednesday.

The deal is valid until November 30 and customers are limited to one coupon per transaction.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    News Check out the schedule the annual event held this weekend

    ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

    premium_icon ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based...

    News The Queensland Government is launching a new public service, but where will it be...

    What’s on: 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

    News Discover the hottest events across the Central Queensland region this weekend.

    Positive community response

    premium_icon Positive community response

    News School visits and consultation workshops part of planning project underway in...