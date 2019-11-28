Great Balls of Fire to raise funds

GREAT IDEA: Warren Acutt (right), pictured here with Peter Lawrence, is hoping the Great Balls of Fire tennis challenge proves a winner.

TENNIS: A corporate tennis challenge in Rockhampton next week will raise funds for Central Queensland fire appeals.

Great Balls of Fire has been organised by the Cressy Tennis Club, in association with Rockhampton Tennis Association and Tennis Rockhampton.

Cressy’s treasurer Warren Acutt is hoping at least 40 teams of two players will hit the courts at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

“We have people who play tennis who live in areas on the Capricorn Coast that were affected by the fires,” he said.

“We just felt like this was a great way for the Rockhampton business community to support our close neighbours.

“Depending on how much we raise, we’d like to think we could contribute to the Central Highlands as well.

“Tennis is very much a community sport. It’s something that a lot people don’t necessarily play but can play when the occasion suits.”

Acutt said the challenge was very much about participation.

“The format is eight-game sets of doubles, and we’d like to think each team will play four matches each,” he said.

“If people are worried their teams won’t be strong enough, they can ‘buy’ a tennis player to use.”

Acutt said Tennis Rockhampton was providing the courts for free, and Cressy would supply the balls.

The nomination fee is $50 a team. Organisers are chasing donations for prizes, as well as items for an auction.

Acutt would love to see the event raise $3000.

Games should start at 5.30pm and run to 8pm, with the auction to follow. Food and drink will also be on sale.

For more information or to register, email the secretary at cressy.com.au.