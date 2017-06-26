26°
Great Barrier Reef: new report gives it a price tag

26th Jun 2017 6:40 AM Updated: 10:12 AM
Clownfish on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo courtesy of TTNQ.
Clownfish on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo courtesy of TTNQ.

THE Great Barrier Reef has been valued at $56 billion, with a groundbreaking new report describing the natural wonder as an "irreplaceable" international asset.

The Deloitte Access Economics analysis released today also found, from 2015-16, the environmental icon contributed more than $2.55 billion to the Wet Tropics region's economy and supported 27,858 jobs.

It is the first time the Reef's brand value has been assessed in such a way and comes on the back of consecutive mass coral bleaching events.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is the largest coral reef eco system in the world.
The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is the largest coral reef eco system in the world.

Commissioned by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the report found tourism contributed $29 billion to the overall value of $56 billion.

"The tight and unforgiving deadline the Great Barrier Reef is up against necessitates an understanding of its true value to know what kind of policy action is required in response," the report says.

