Great Barrier Reef numbers blitz growth across the state

CAPRICORN FUN: Caden Parsons, Samantha Bosonworth, Olivia Thornton and Nicola Bosonwrth cooling down at the Yeppoon Lagoon Trish Bowman

QUEENSLAND'S latest tourism and visitor figures have been released with statistics for the Southern Great Barrier Reef region blitzing growth across the state.

Domestic visitors to the region were up 13.6 per cent on last year to a record high of 2.2million visitors.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef region includes Capricorn, Gladstone and Bundaberg and half of the statistics were represented by the Capricorn region.

Visitor nights in SGBR region grew 22.8 per cent to 8.3million. The growth in numbers transpired to $1.2billion, up 19.1 per cent.

The biggest source of growth was the business market, which grew by 51.3 per cent to a record 719,000 visitors.

Holiday travel was also up 14.4 per cent to 755,000 visitors

Across the state, total visitors increased 10.6 per cent and spent $18.3billion, up 15.6 per cent, also a record year.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said they were "thrilled” with the results and "so happy for our regional tourism industry and collaborative destination marketing efforts.”

"Towards the end of last year we were receiving positive reports from our operators that the summer season was very positive and these official statistics reflect that,” Ms Carroll said.

"A number of operators reported significant increases in trade from the previous year.

"Our region has most definitely turned a corner and these results pave the way for a very exciting decade ahead which will show growth across all sectors, not just tourism.”

The strong growth in business visitors reflects the upturn in the region's mining and resource sector as well as a number of major projects currently underway from highway duplication to defence contracts with growth in holiday travel attributed to major new tourism products and co-operative marketing.