BIG DIFFERENCE: The Great Egret can be identified by the pronounced kink in its neck.
Great Egret's neck kinked

13th Mar 2019 12:29 PM

THESE are common throughout Australia, with the exception of the most arid areas, and are found across most of the tropical and warmer temperate regions of the world.

They can be confused with other white egrets but can be distinguished by their overall larger size, proportionately longer neck and the pronounced kink in their neck.

They are found in almost any area of shallow water including mangrove estuaries, wetlands and damp grasslands.

In the wake of the recent rain, you might spot a few of the birds wading in water-filled roadside ditches and low spots.

Fish make up the bulk of their diet but they also eat molluscs, amphibians, aquatic insects, small reptiles and crustaceans.

They usually feed in shallow water, standing and waiting for fish, frogs, insects and other small aquatic creatures to appear before stabbing them with their long, yellow bill.

They also walk slowly through the water, on the lookout for prey.

Large fish are eaten with difficulty and are often snatched from the bill of the egret by raptors.

They breed in colonies, often in association with cormorants, ibises and other egrets.

During the breeding season the bill turns mostly black and the facial skin becomes green.

Also at this time, long hair-like feathers (nuptial plumes) hang across the lower back.

Males and females are identical in appearance while young birds are similar in appearance to adults, but have a blackish tip to the bill.

Adults jointly construct the nest which is a large platform of sticks placed in a tree over the water.

The previous years' nest is often re-used with both sexes incubating the eggs and caring for the young.

birdlife great egrets natural curiosity column
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

