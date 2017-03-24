Great Keppel Island continues to divide politicians

BATTLE IN PARADISE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga joined with supporters on Great Keppel Island before voting against a boutique gaming licence in state parliament

THE battle over a funding application for Great Keppel Island's redevelopment has turned into a battle of semantics between Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Mr Canavan yesterday accused Mrs Lauga of reneging on a pre-election promise to back a boutique casino licence for the proposed resort.

Ms Lauga says 'that is just not true'.

"I did not ever promise to back a boutique gaming licence before the election,” she said.

"That is factually incorrect. Please go through your records and stories and you will not find anywhere that I promise a boutique gaming licence before the election.”

On January 30, the day before the Queensland state election, Ms Lauga told The Morning Bulletin that if the approval of a boutique gaming licence would speed up the completion of the island's development, then she would support it.

"I think that the jobs and the local benefits and opportunities proceeding with a small boutique gaming licence (BGL) far outweighs what would happen if we didn't have the development proceed,” she said.

She said conditions should govern the size of the casino, make sure locals weren't priced out of the proposal, put a time limit on the licence and adhere to gambling regulations.

But there was no promise.

Great Keppel Island Shellhouse owner, Margaret Gearin yesterday said Ms Lauga couldn't deny her support and her promise before the election to fight for a BGL.

"I have a lot of messages on my phone to that effect,” she said.

"We are just ordinary people who voted Labor on the basis of what we understood and she always said she would support a licence.”

"That's why we feel betrayed.”

Ms Lauga also denied voting against a casino licence on Great Keppel Island in state parliament last year.

She said the motion put forward by the LNP proposed boutique casino licences could be made available to other resorts along the Queensland coast.

"There are a number of reasons why I voted against this motion in parliament, including the fact that I had, only weeks prior, met with Tower Holdings, who told me in person that no casino licence would be required to get the project started.”

However on March 17 last year, Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew told the media that he had met with Ms Lauga for two hours and for the majority of the meeting he explained that although the casino would occupy only a small area of the overall development, it was "absolutely essential” to obtain project finance and to start the project.

"Rather than relay this message, she intentionally sought to mislead the community by announcing that the casino was not important at all and that we could start the project without it,” he said at the time.

Towers Holdings has since committed to starting development "with or without a casino licence.”

Ms Lauga yesterday claimed that just six months before its lease expires, Tower Holdings has had no answer to its application for an industry loan to NAIF.

GKI Pty Ltd project manager, Anthony Aiossa would not speak to the media yesterday but told community group Our Keppel Our Future that there had been communication with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and they were very comfortable with how things were proceeding.

Ms Lauga said Mr Canavan's comment yesterday that she "misinformed people in her media releases” was without justification.

She had claimed that NAIF had a $5 billion war chest at its disposal but it was the Palaszczuk government that had stepped in with $15 million to fund feasibility studies for the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, including Hells Gate Dam and Atherton Tablelands irrigation project.

Mr Canavan said under Federal Financial Relations arrangements, the states were responsible for cash-flowing projects and were reimbursed annually as projects were implemented.

"This ensures commonwealth money is spent as it is intended,” he said.

"No other state made an issue out of this, because it is business as usual.

"The $15 million referred to for feasibility studies is ultimately paid for by the commonwealth.

"The Queensland Government has made a fuss over fulfilling business as usual responsibilities.”

Ms Lauga did not return The Morning Bulletin's calls last night.