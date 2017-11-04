News

Great Keppel Island in the hot seat again

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

GREAT Keppel Island is in the spotlight yet again, but this time its for a positive reason.

The Central Queensland island which has been a hot topic subject for a long-term with regards to Tower Holdings' resort proposal and potential casino, along with environmental issues.

It was announced this week that Great Keppel Island has taken out sixth position in an annual consumer poll by leading travel experience provider Experience Oz.

Voted #6 Island Destination to Experience in 2017, the nominated list of over 40 destinations included Islands such as; Rottnest Island, Lord Howe Island, Whitsunday Island and Hamilton Island.

"Great Keppel Island has again been recognised for its natural beauty and a must experience destination, being named in the top 10 Island Destinations in Australia, which follows last year's announcement that Long Beach on GKI was named the 14th Best Beach in Australia," Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said.

"It's fantastic to see not one, but three of our Southern Great Barrier Reef Islands in the Top 10 best islands list including, Lady Elliot Island #1, Great Keppel Island #6 and Lady Musgrave Island #8, proving that the Southern GBR really is the best place to visit in the Great Barrier Reef." she said.

Australia's Top 10 Island Destinations to Experience 2017

1. Lady Elliot Island, QLD

2. Rottnest Island, WA

3. Lord Howe, NSW

4. Whitsunday Island, QLD

5. Hamilton Island, QLD

6. Great Keppel Island, QLD

7. Fraser Island, QLD

8. Lady Musgrave Island, QLD

9. Kangaroo Island, SA

10. Bruny Island, TAS

To view all of Australia's top voted must-visit destinations visit: https://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/top-island-destinations

At the same time as this announcement was made, Curtis Ferry Services, a Southern Great Barrier Reef local business that has specialised in freight services throughout SGBR for many years announced a monthly freight service to GKI.

The first service will be on December 12, with 2018 schedule to be released soon.

For all freight enquires and bookings please contact our office on 0749726990 or

info@curtisferryservices.com.au

Topics:  capricorn enterprise freight great keppel island tourism

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

