Great Keppel Island international sales campaign kicks off

Great Keppel Island Resort will be up for sale.

TOWER Holdings yesterday announced the start of an international campaign seeking to attract investors to the iconic Great Keppel Island.

Tower Holdings' Executive Chairman, Terry Agnew congratulated the Queensland State Government for 'their welcomed support for the redevelopment of GKI'.

"The State Government's commitment to deliver power and water infrastructure to the island is a major incentive and a game changer in getting the project started,” he said.

"Following this commitment, we have now commenced demolition of the old resort buildings and have engaged the services of two leading agencies to undertake an international sales campaign.

"We are confident that the combination of the State Government's infrastructure investment and our instructions to the agents will deliver a positive result - this will sell.”

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group's Tom Gibson, together with Knight Frank's Pat O'Driscoll, Ben McGrath and Dominic Ong have been engaged to manage an expressions of interest campaign, closing June 15.

The offering of Great Keppel Island includes a 162-hectare land holding on the Great Barrier Reef with extensive approvals for a mixed-use development to include a spectacular beachfront hotel, waterfront apartments, luxury villas and a marina with retail precinct.

GREAT KEPPEL ISLAND RESORT:

The island also features approvals for a new 1.5 kilometre runway, which will be enough to cater for domestic flights from major international airport hubs.

Knight Frank's Managing Director, Pat O'Driscoll said GKI "provides the perfect clean slate for a new owner to capitalise on the strength of the Queensland market to deliver Australia's next tourism icon.”

"With 17 spectacular white sandy beaches, there is no other island opportunity in Australia which can match Great Keppel Island.”