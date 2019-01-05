Great Keppel Island regional tourism legend recognised

PASSIONATE CAMPAIGNER: Eloise Chaffers is in the running for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award in the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

ELOISE Chaffers has worked tirelessly to achieve great things for the Capricorn region, with the ambition to make Great Keppel great again.

Mrs Chaffers' passion for regional tourism has landed her a nomination for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award in the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

The 26-year-old Great Keppel Island girl said her story started when she was an English backpacker, met Queensland and fell in love.

"I'm originally from Winchester, which is on the south coast of England, and one day decided to travel the east coast on a Greyhound bus doing all the cliche east coast experiences without any mention of the Capricorn Coast,” she said.

"It wasn't until I was looking to do my regional work that my great-aunt (who had come over as a '10 Pound Pom') told me about her friends John and Lillian Lever at Koorana crocodile farm.

"During my time there, the Levers told me Great Keppel Island was a must visit whilst in the region, so I went over for one night and stayed at the Hideaway. I went back two weeks later and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Ms Chaffers moved to Great Keppel Island in 2014 and worked as marketing manager at Great Keppel Island Hideaway, a position she holds to this day.

She said the island had always been great and was at its greatest right now.

"It has beautiful, healthy coral reef systems within walking distance of your accommodation,” she said.

"There is an abundance of uncrowded white sandy beaches and bushwalking tracks that are the world's best workout.

"I truly believe there is nowhere else in the world like the Capricorn Coast, it is such a diverse region.

"I love that within one hour drive you have CBD lifestyle in Rockhampton, a city you can watch the rodeo in a pub, be out at Byfield in the rainforest, over on Keppel at the reef or hang out in beachfront beauty of Yeppoon.

"The lifestyle is relaxed and quintessentially Australian and I passionately work tirelessly to help promote this stunning slice of paradise and share it with the world.”

Ms Chaffers' passion for regional tourism is unrivalled, throwing herself into the role and encouraging other operators in region to do the same.

"I love Central Queensland and everything it has to offer, from the diverse experiences through to the beautiful weather,” she said.

"It blew my mind as a backpacker that this little untouched patch of paradise didn't get a look in and I made it my mission to help promote such.

"If everyone did their own little bit, it would make a huge impact to the community and a great way to start is by becoming a member of your regional tourism organisation as your membership money goes straight towards promoting the whole region.”

She said she was nominated by her friend and mentor, Mary Carroll.

"I'm humbled to be nominated as I know there's some colourful characters on the Capricorn Coast that do outstanding work so it's a privilege to be recognised,” she said.

"It's always a great feeling to be acknowledged and to create an awareness among your colleagues and peers.

"When nominated for anything, it spikes that little competitive streak in me but I know there are hundreds of amazing, talented and deserving people throughout Queensland. Would still be great to win.”

Regarding her future, Ms Chafers would love to continue work within regional tourism, she's just not too sure in which direction as yet.

"We've worked hard over the last few years to put Great Keppel back on the map and we're just on the cusp of something amazing,” she said.

"The same goes for the rest of the region.

" I look at the Yeppoon and Rocky river foreshores, they're looking outstanding and I'm so excited to be a part of the future for our region.”

Her advice to others looking to achieve something great in their life is to work through the challenges life throws your way, no matter how tough they may be.

Judging for the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards will take place on Wednesday, February 27, with finalists presented and winners announced on Friday, May 3.