Great Keppel Island resort development still in limbo

Tower Holdings Chairman and CEO Terry Agnew on Great Keppel Island.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
THE three-year lease date of Great Keppel Island has come and gone for Tower Holdings and still no decision has been made by the State Government about extending the lease.

Tower Holdings, under the name GKI Resort PTY LTD, entered into a three-year lease agreement on September 19, 2014, whereby the company was required to start work on six parts of the project by then end of a three-year-term.

The Morning Bulletin reported in August the company had submitted a request to the State Government for an extension.

As of Tuesday, a decision about that application was still pending.

A Department of Natural Resources and Mines (DNRM) spokesperson said DNRM is working to make a decision as soon as practicable, and continues to work with the proponent to progress the redevelopment in a timely manner in accordance with the lease agreement.

"The lease agreement is subject to commercial in confidence and DNRM is unable to disclose further details,” the spokesperson said.

The Bulletin's calls to Tower Holdings this week went unreturned by close of business yesterday.

Back in early August, CEO Terry Agnew said they were shovel ready and raring to go - they just needed a casino licence to seal the deal with investors.

Last week, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised Tourism and Events Queensland boss Brett Godfrey and Minister Kate Jones will fly to the Rocky region soon to meet with Great Keppel Island businesses.

When asked about a casino licence for Tower Holdings, she reiterated her move to send Ms Jones and Mr Godfrey and also said the current developers had all the approvals they needed to move forward.

