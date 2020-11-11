Great Keppel Island to come alive this weekend with festival

COUNTRY music will arrive in the tropics when Country on Keppel kicks off this weekend, as one of Queensland’s first festivals following COVID-19.

Country on Keppel features an all-Queensland line-up starring James Blundell and Matt Cornell, with Caitlyn Shadbolt, Brad Butcher, SaltbushSIx, Jade Holland, Tony Cook, Anna Farquhar, and Louise James FX.

Held from November 14-15, with a talent quest as a precursor on November 13, the festival will be held at Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

The finalists in the talent quest are Mitch Rolfe, Bella Mackenzie, Matthew Munro, Keeley Sliwka, and Rae Leigh.

The Silverline were also named as finalists, but are from Sydney and cannot attend due to border restrictions.

Blundell headlined the festival last year and described the festival as a laid-back island celebration of country music, where performers and audience members mingled all weekend.

Cornell said Country on Keppel had come a long way in a year that had been hard on many industries, including music.

“I haven’t performed since January 2020, so I can’t wait to get on stage with my band,” he said.

“I’ll be playing songs from all four albums, some Cornell and Carr tunes, and some of my favourite covers – this is going to be one hell of a party.

“Country On Keppel is only in its second year and held in such a unique setting – who wouldn’t want to head to an island, drink cocktails, listen to country music and hang out with like-minded people?”

Country-pop artist Caitlyn Shadbolt also can’t wait to get back on stage.

“I have never been to Great Keppel Island which makes me even more excited to be playing this festival for the first time,” she said.

“I can’t wait to play live again and be among the beautiful scenery that Country on Keppel has to offer.”

Jade, formerly of Townsville, will perform at Country on Keppel as part of her Do It Right Tour.

“I’ve never been to Great Keppel Island, so I’m firstly excited to be able to visit such a beautiful part of the world, but to be able to play on the island at a country show is just the icing on the cake,” she said.

“Who wouldn’t want to play country, on a gorgeous island, to a bunch of beautiful friends?”

Festival organiser Peter Blundell said Country on Keppel offered a unique experience for music lovers.

“There aren’t a lot of other country festivals on an island and the relaxed atmosphere of the festival means fans will have access to the artists,” he said.

“It’s a very family-oriented festival and fans can enjoy the music while being barefoot in the sand or listen to the music and then go for a swim in the ocean.”

Call (07) 4939 2050 for packages and more details or visit here.