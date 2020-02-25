‘Great kid’ killed in motorcycle crash on Sunday

Jessy Jackson, 19, of Longreach, died in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday February 23.

TRIBUTES have flowed for 19 year-old Longreach man Jessy Jackson who sadly passed away following a single motorcycle crash in Longreach on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Falcon St and Duck St at about 3am.

He was treated by paramedics for critical injuries however died at the scene.

Early reports suggest he lost control of his motorcycle.

Jessy has been described by family and friends as a great kid, with a cheeky and fun personality.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.