Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessy Jackson, 19, of Longreach, died in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday February 23.
Jessy Jackson, 19, of Longreach, died in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday February 23.
News

‘Great kid’ killed in motorcycle crash on Sunday

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES have flowed for 19 year-old Longreach man Jessy Jackson who sadly passed away following a single motorcycle crash in Longreach on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Falcon St and Duck St at about 3am.

He was treated by paramedics for critical injuries however died at the scene.

Early reports suggest he lost control of his motorcycle.

Jessy has been described by family and friends as a great kid, with a cheeky and fun personality.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

fatality longreach longreach crash motorcycle death
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        premium_icon More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a moderate flood warning for multiple Central Queensland river systems leading into the Fitzroy River

        REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        premium_icon REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        News The case of a Rocky doctor has sparked international media interest

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        premium_icon New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        Health The hotline will be one-stop-shop support service