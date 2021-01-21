Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A memorial has been set up at the scene of the Yeppoon car crash which claimed the life of St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore early on Thursday morning.
A memorial has been set up at the scene of the Yeppoon car crash which claimed the life of St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore early on Thursday morning.
News

‘Great mate’: School mourns death of student in tragic crash

Pam McKay
21st Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The St Brendan’s College community is mourning the loss of student Rhys Yore, who died in a single-vehicle accident early on Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car that left the road and rolled in Yeppoon.

He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger female had chest and abdominal injuries.

Rhys is being remembered for his sense of humour, easy-going nature and a “send it” philosophy - encouraging people to live life to the fullest.

St Brendan’s principal Robert Corboy said that Rhys joined the college as a Year 7 student in 2017.

“Rhys was a keen surfer who enjoyed other marine sports, motorbike riding and played rugby league for the college,” he said.

“He was well respected amongst the St Brendan’s College family.

“Above all else, Rhys will be remembered as a great mate to his peers. As such, his loss is being felt deeply.

“The college will do everything to support the St Brendan’s community and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A memorial is growing at the site of the tragedy at the Fig Tree Creek bridge, with students and community members leaving flowers and gathering to pay their respects.

fatal crash robert corboy st brendan's college yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Direct flight from Rocky to Uluru in unique new deal

        Premium Content Direct flight from Rocky to Uluru in unique new deal

        Travel Rockhampton travel company looking outside the box to create opportunities for clients.

        Game on: Rocky rivalry to light up cricket grounds

        Premium Content Game on: Rocky rivalry to light up cricket grounds

        Cricket See how the Northside, Southside teams line up for the annual Charity Big Bash.

        ‘Cranky’ man ransacks adult store, abuses owner

        Premium Content ‘Cranky’ man ransacks adult store, abuses owner

        Crime A Rockhampton man says he went there ‘cranky’ because of something that had...

        Popular Rockhampton business hits the market

        Premium Content Popular Rockhampton business hits the market

        Property The property has huge potential for growth and development.