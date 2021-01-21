‘Great mate’: School mourns death of student in tragic crash

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the Yeppoon car crash which claimed the life of St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore early on Thursday morning.

A memorial has been set up at the scene of the Yeppoon car crash which claimed the life of St Brendan's College student Rhys Yore early on Thursday morning.

The St Brendan’s College community is mourning the loss of student Rhys Yore, who died in a single-vehicle accident early on Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car that left the road and rolled in Yeppoon.

He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger female had chest and abdominal injuries.

Rhys is being remembered for his sense of humour, easy-going nature and a “send it” philosophy - encouraging people to live life to the fullest.

St Brendan’s principal Robert Corboy said that Rhys joined the college as a Year 7 student in 2017.

“Rhys was a keen surfer who enjoyed other marine sports, motorbike riding and played rugby league for the college,” he said.

“He was well respected amongst the St Brendan’s College family.

“Above all else, Rhys will be remembered as a great mate to his peers. As such, his loss is being felt deeply.

“The college will do everything to support the St Brendan’s community and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A memorial is growing at the site of the tragedy at the Fig Tree Creek bridge, with students and community members leaving flowers and gathering to pay their respects.