Great mates sell tasty fruit on popular tourist road

Michael Beck and Norman Harth at their roadside fruit stall on the way to Yeppoon Jann Houley

TWENTY-ODD years ago, Michael Beck was on the hunt for a good tomato.

"I went to this roadside stall on Dariand Road and I said to the bloke 'All the tomatoes this season are waxy and don't taste good',” Mr Beck said.

"And he said 'Give this a taste and if you don't like it you can have your money back'”.

That was Norman Harth and two of them have remained great mates ever since.

New Years Eve, Mr Beck came along in the role of "assistant” while Mr Harth sold his delicious fruit to passers-by at their Baga site (formally Mt Jim crow) on the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road.

He grows paw paws, mangoes, lychees and dragon fruit on his Mt Chalmers property.

Mr Harth also sells his produce at the Yeppoon market which he says is a "really friendly group”.

"I always buy local where I can,” he says.

"Wolverdens have the best sweet potatoes around, for example.”

Mr Harth says he eats only fruit before 10am every day and washes down the rest of his meals with lots and lots of milk.

"New Year's Eve, I might just have a few beers too,” he said.