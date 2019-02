Rosslyn Boat Harbour has been overcrowded for too long.

WORK on the much-anticipated additional car and boat trailer parking at Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour is expected to start in a matter of weeks.

Yeppoon-based JRT Constructions has been awarded the tender to build the 33 new car and trailer parks on the upper level behind the service station.

The land was recently bought by the State Government to enable the $950,000 project.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she and her husband were among the many Capricorn Coast boaties who would now be able to get in and out of the water easier.

"One of the best things about living in Central Queensland is putting the boat in the water and getting a line wet," Mrs Lauga said.

"Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour is a consistent favourite among locals and visitors alike to launch a CQ fishing adventure.

"This project secures an extra 33 car and trailer spaces at Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour on top of the 241 already there."

The additional spaces were an election commitment by Mrs Lauga and part of a $30million, two-year extension of the Marine Infrastructure Fund.

The project also includes landscaping and a new footpath to make getting a boat into the water and parking the trailer easier.

Mrs Lauga said it was great to see a local company land the project and support local jobs.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said one in every 19 Queenslanders owned a boat and Queensland led the nation with almost 260,000 registered vessels.

"As the popularity of recreational boating and fishing continues to increase, the Marine Infrastructure Fund ensures our infrastructure keeps up with demand," he said.

Work on site is expected to start in mid-March with completion in June 2019, weather permitting.