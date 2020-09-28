Great Northern to transform Emu Park tourism hub tomorrow

IN A FIRST for the brewing company, Great Northern will transform an Emu Park tourism hotspot tomorrow in a bid to attract tourists to the area.

Tourists from across the Central Queensland region are being encouraged to head to Fisherman’s Beach Holiday Park from 7am for the first ever Great Return campsite pop-up event.

The event will include a Great Northern bar, a BCF Sharing Shed and the ultimate fishing workshop hosted by fishing expert Scott Hillier of fishing show Creek to Coast.

Great Northern’s Antonia Ciorciari said Queenslanders had faced some big setbacks in the past year and the campsite pop-up event aimed to encourage people to visit the region and to get locals out and about.

“We launched the first stage of the Great Return earlier this year, when we created a website and invited people to upload a recommendation of their favourite campsite or outdoor activity, or send a free personalised postcard to family or friends to inspire planning for their next trip together,” Ms Ciorciari said.

“Now that we’ve shown everyone how many great places there are to visit up north, we’re setting up campsite pop-up events to celebrate getting back out there.

“Rockhampton is one of Australia’s must-go destinations, we want to help kick start domestic tourism and encourage people to enjoy all the region has to offer.

“Great Northern was born out of regional Queensland so we’re thrilled we can give back to our loyal supporters.

“We are hosting two free workshops, there’s a Great Northern bar, live local music and a BCF sharing shed where outdoor enthusiasts can borrow camping, fishing and lifestyle gear for the day courtesy of BCF – a try before you buy experience.

“The BCF sharing shed is jam packed with great outdoor gear from metal detectors, kayaks, camp chairs, there’s even a hammock to lie back and enjoy a beer.”

Kellie Fraser, manager of Fisherman’s Beach Holiday Park, said the park’s visitors were very excited.

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming locals to the park,” Ms Fraser said.

“Lockdown was a tough time for everyone in the tourism industry so we’re keen to participate in anything that promotes not only Fisherman’s Beach Holiday Park but the Rockhampton region.

“Rockhampton has so much to offer so we say – get to the great north and holiday.”

EVENT DETAILS

>> Great Northern’s Great Return campsite pop-up event opens at 7am with the BCF Sharing Shed, Scott Hillier will be hosting workshops from 10am-11am and again from 3pm-4pm.

>> Enjoy a coldie and live music at the Great Northern bar from 5pm to 9pm.

>> Great Northern merchandise will also be available for sale.

>> Fisherman’s Beach Holiday Park is on Pattison St, Emu Park.