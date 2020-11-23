‘Great opportunity’: Rocky to host major industry conference

ROCKHAMPTON will host hundreds of industry and government delegates today for the 2020 Developing Northern Australia Conference.

The multi-day event, now in its sixth year, is meant to unite industry and government representatives and residents in building up Australia’s north.

Rockhampton Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said hosting the Developing Northern Australia Conference would bring attention to the region.

“With Rockhampton already renowned as a major resource and industrial hub, the conference is a great opportunity to profile our city to national delegates and showcase how our region is gearing up to offer further services to key growth sectors,” he said.

“Delegates will have the opportunity to participate in one of our pre-conference activities including a Beef Processing Innovation and Cultural Diversity Tour, Mining Services Tour or Recreational Fishing Tourism Tour, seeing first-hand all the Rockhampton region has to offer.”

Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said the Rockhampton region was recognised nationally as the gateway to Northern Australia and as such, was a great fit to host the conference.

“Rockhampton’s central location along major north, south and west transport and freight routes, combined with its close proximity to Queensland’s largest coal basins, makes it a vital service centre for the wider Central Queensland region,” he said.

“With a diverse economy, modern lifestyle, high quality services and facilities, the Rockhampton region is ideally positioned to provide goods, services and talent to the wide range of industries calling Central Queensland home.”

Rockhampton Regional Council tourism and events manager Annette Pearce said: “With our world-class and unique facilities, authentic experiences and award-winning accommodation, Rockhampton has become a destination of choice for conferences, sporting events and expos.

“As the capital of Central Queensland and gateway to Northern Australia, we are well positioned to host major national events like Beef Australia, Rockynats Car Festival and the 2020 Developing Northern Australia Conference.”

The conference will be held from today to Wednesday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.