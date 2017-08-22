Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

WHETHER you enjoy camping, fishing, touring the country in a caravan or tearing up 4X4 tracks, the Rockhampton Showgrounds is the place to be this weekend.

The 2017 Rockhampton Home Show & Caravan, Camping, 4x4 & Fishing Expo opens at the showgrounds from 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and again on Sunday from 9am-4pm and is shaping up to be a huge success.

Organisers of the event, which is one of Queensland's leading leisure expose, say they are expecting record crowds thanks to a line-up of fantastic exhibitors and more than $25,000 in prizes.

A boating package worth over $10,000 is one of the major prizes up for grabs with local boating specialist Rifen Marine and Fabrication teaming up with Stacer and Mercury to present the package complete with trailer, safety gear and 12 months registration.

With power prices being a hot topic at the moment, Solartech Energy Solutions is giving one lucky visitor to the event the chance to win a Solar Hot Water System or a Solar Power System.

Rockhampton business Barbeques Galore also have a great prize pack valued at $5000 on offer which includes a Ziegler & Brown Turbo elite four burner barbeque with side burner, an Arrosto gas smoker and an outdoor bar table setting.

One of the exhibitors poised for popularity at the event is Trackabout Off Road Campers having just released a host of sought-after new products.

Trackabout will showcase a new style touring tent on their camper trailers where additional poles are not required in the set-up process. The awning aluminium twist lock poles interlock and store against the tent when packed down. The result is a total set up time of three minutes, tent, awning, kitchen and bedding included.

Not only will the Trackabout camper save you time and hassle, it is also fitted out with a large aluminium kitchen, 60 litre fridge, deep cycle batteries, organised storage and a queen size bed.

Visit www.rockhamptonhomeshow.com.au for further information.