Great Scott! Veteran leads the way for Rockwheelers

LEADING ROLE: Frenchville Rockwheelers B-grade captain Scott Simmons was named in the All Star 5 at the Suncoast Spinners Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. Picture: Contributed.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: Scott Simmons has made a remarkable return to competition, leading the Frenchville Rockwheelers B-grade team to victory on the Sunshine Coast.

The Rockwheelers claimed the title after beating Gold Coast Rollerblaze 11-8 in the grand final of the Suncoast Spinners Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

Simmons was inspirational in his role as captain of the relatively inexperienced team and, at competition’s end, was named in the All Star 5.

The Rockwheelers also fielded two teams in the A-grade competition.

The Black team was beaten by two points in the first semi-final playoff and went down by one point in a thrilling battle for the bronze medal to finish fourth overall.

The Green team came in fifth.

The Frenchville Rockwheeler's squad including the two A-grade teams and the B-grade team.

Jenny Anderson, who coached the victorious B-grade outfit, said the level of competition was very high and there was some outstanding basketball played in all divisions.

She was thrilled for her players, who she said went from strength to strength over the three days of competition.

“They were outstanding,” Anderson said.

“They played really well as a team and were having great fun on the court. They were communicating well and just enjoying the game.

“They were thrilled with their win and we were too. The whole of the Frenchville Rockwheelers crew was very, very proud of them.”

The team lost two round games – one against the Fraser Coast, who they beat in the semi-final, and the second to the Gold Coast who they defeated in the grand final.

The Frenchville Rockwheeler's B-grade gold medal winning team - coaching staff Jenny Anderson and Deb King and players Ellie Bloomfield, Bernie Peterson, Tom King, Alyssa King, Briannah Bloomfield and captain 5 Scott Simmons.

Anderson said three members were playing in their first tournament – sisters Ellie and Briannah Bloomfield and Tom King, the father of one of the A-grade players who was “roped in and told he had to play”.

She said each of them got better with each game, and Briannah was identified by Queensland Wheelchair Basketball as a player of the future.

Anderson paid special tribute to Simmons, who she described as a great role model for the team.

“Scott played years ago and came back to wheelchair basketball in the last 12 months,” she said.

“He had almost six years out of the game but he’s definitely still got it.

“He may be a little older and a little slower but he’s certainly got the game smarts.

“He was wonderful with the team. He guided them on court and helped them out and they came together really well because of that.”

Anderson said the strong performances on the Sunshine Coast would bolster the Rockwheelers as they prepared for the Northern Challenge in Townsville in April.

A number of the club’s juniors would also represent Queensland at the Australian under-18 championships and the Kevin Coombs Cup in Ballarat in April.