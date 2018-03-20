Great signs for Rocky as key indicator improves

BUSINESS SAVVY: Business Coach Steve Grant appealed to people running businesses to seek help when they're in trouble.

BUSINESS SAVVY: Business Coach Steve Grant appealed to people running businesses to seek help when they're in trouble. Contributed

THINGS are looking up for Rockhampton region's businesses with a fewer proportion facing the risk of bankruptcy, according to a new report.

The Commercial Risk Outlook Report for March 2018, released by SV Partners, analyses industries and regions in Australia where incorporated operating businesses are predicted to face financial distress within the next 12 months.

The report showed that Rockhampton businesses at risk of failure were back down to last year's March low of 2.4 per cent, following a slight rise to 3 per cent six months ago.

Only 25 of Rockhampton's 969 registered businesses (2.6 per cent) are now at risk of failure.

SV Partners associate director Frank O'Neill said Rockhampton's outlook was more positive than many other Queensland regions, including the Brisbane region where 3 per cent of businesses were at a high-to-severe risk.

"This positive outlook is enhanced by increasing property prices and some good government-level projects, including the Carbine project and the continuing discussions on the Rookwood Weir,” MrO'Neill said.

"In fact, many industries which underpin Rockhampton's economic base, including agriculture, utilities, education and training, manufacturing, public administration, postal and warehousing and professional services currently have no businesses in the high-to- severe risk category.”

Mr O'Neill did, however, say Rockhampton businesses should be mindful of not becoming complacent during this period of growth.

"Use this time instead to put in place strategies to ensure medium- to long-term viability and plan how to take advantage of forthcoming opportunities,” he suggested.

"Businesses need strong strategies to survive. That means constantly seeking operational improvements, managing their cash flows and ensuring they can manage their debt levels.

"By future-proofing themselves now businesses can ensure they remain viable in the face of changing economic circumstances and during low ebbs in the business cycle.”

Business coach Steve Grant said he witnesses the struggles some businesses go through just to make ends meet.

He said the key for those doing it tough was to swallow their pride and ask for help.

"There is no shame in asking for help to assist in, hopefully, saving your business,” MrGrant said.

"You only know what you know, and you don't know what you don't know. Just don't leave it too late to be rescued, get in early.

"There are no guarantees in life, but you can achieve growth and increase your turnover if you manage your front-room responsibilities in the areas of marketing, sales and service.”

At the same time, he said businesses needed an efficient back-room - human resources, information technology, administration and finance - to support their marketing, sales and service strategies.