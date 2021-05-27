Rockhampton Regional Council has welcomed media reports this week advocating for a permanent ADF presence in Rockhampton.

Mayor Tony Williams said a permanent presence had been on the council’s priority list for several years and the region would be supportive of any move.

“Our community has a strong history of supporting the Australian Defence Force,” he said.

“A permanent presence would bring some huge benefits to our region, and there are a number of factors which make Rockhampton a great strategic choice for the ADF.

“We have suitable land close to our city and we’re also in close proximity to Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area (SWBTA), which is why the Singapore Armed Forces have stored equipment and vehicles at the Airport for the past 30 years. Once the Ring Road is built this will only make the SWBTA more accessible.

“Our community would welcome any increased ADF presence with open arms. I look forward to having further conversations with ADF, all levels of government and other stakeholders moving forward on how this could be achieved and benefit everyone.

“It is something that will be on my agenda at next week’s Land Forces 400 Defence Exhibition in Brisbane.”

Central Queensland politicians called on the ADF to establish a more permanent presence in Central Queensland earlier this year.

Originally published as ‘Great strategic choice’: Rocky eyes permanent army presence