Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams with a sniper rifle at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams with a sniper rifle at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
Council News

‘Great strategic choice’: Rocky eyes permanent army presence

Timothy Cox
27th May 2021 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Regional Council has welcomed media reports this week advocating for a permanent ADF presence in Rockhampton.

Mayor Tony Williams said a permanent presence had been on the council’s priority list for several years and the region would be supportive of any move.

“Our community has a strong history of supporting the Australian Defence Force,” he said.

“A permanent presence would bring some huge benefits to our region, and there are a number of factors which make Rockhampton a great strategic choice for the ADF.

“We have suitable land close to our city and we’re also in close proximity to Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area (SWBTA), which is why the Singapore Armed Forces have stored equipment and vehicles at the Airport for the past 30 years. Once the Ring Road is built this will only make the SWBTA more accessible.

“Our community would welcome any increased ADF presence with open arms. I look forward to having further conversations with ADF, all levels of government and other stakeholders moving forward on how this could be achieved and benefit everyone.

“It is something that will be on my agenda at next week’s Land Forces 400 Defence Exhibition in Brisbane.”

Central Queensland politicians called on the ADF to establish a more permanent presence in Central Queensland earlier this year.

Originally published as ‘Great strategic choice’: Rocky eyes permanent army presence

australian defence force rockhampton regional council shoalwater bay military training area
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Premium Content OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Premium Content Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Crime Domestic violence offender fined on his 31st birthday after kicking victim out of...

        Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        Premium Content Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        News A new development application was lodged with council this month with works...