Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Need more loo paper.
My precious.
Jealous.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Absolute bargain.
