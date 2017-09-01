Great Western announces Rockin Rocky line-up

GREAT Western Hotel general manager, Beau Thomas wants to bring back the "good old times” to Rockhampton and says Rockin Rocky is the perfect event to do just that.

The three day music festival will come alive on December 29 to 30 with headline acts such as The McClymonts, Morgan Evans and Lee Kernaghan.

Great Western New Year: Great Western Hotel GM Beau Thomas talks about Rockin Rocky, the GWH's New Year events.

The New Year's Eve will see music and rodeo combined with the PBR returning to the Western Arena.

"This New Year's Eve will again see the PBR return to where it all started 10 years ago, the Great Western Hotel, home of the first PBR Australia National Finals,” Beau said.

PBR General Manager, Glen Young said it had been a long time coming to see the final PBR event of the calendar year take place in the Western.

"It was New Year's Eve, 10 years ago that we crowned our first PBR Australian Champion in this venue, 200 plus PBR events and over 10 000 bull outs later and we're back to be a part of this huge 3 day Rockin Rocky party,” he said.

As well as the line-up of entertainment and the PBR, Rockin Rocky will include an eat fest and carnival on the external street of the Great Western Hotel that will be gold coin entry for the entire community to attend from 4pm each day.

ROCKIN ROCKY LINE-UP