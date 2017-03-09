Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

ICE skating at the Great Western Hotel? You'd be forgiven for thinking it was an April Fools joke, but rest assured it's definitely not.

From April 1, the iconic Great Western Hotel venue will be transformed into a dual bull riding and ice skating wonderland for Easter school holidays event 'Western on Ice'.

GWH owner Colin Bowden said the new venture would allow visitors the chance to dine ring side or rink side in a first for the venue.

"It's going to start on the 1st of April, but it's not an April Fools joke which I'm sure some people will think it is,” Mr Bowden said.

"Half of the arena will still stay for bucking bulls and we'll still be doing our usual Wednesday and Friday night practice nights. The other half of the arena will be turned into an ice skating rink inside a marquee to keep it all cool.

"Typically over the Easter break it's fairly quiet for us so we're always looking for something to do.

"This ice skating rink is different to the one that has been running at the Rockhampton Showgrounds previously.”

Mr Bowden said while he wasn't keen to strap on the skates, plenty of other people in the community had shown their interest.

"It has generated a fair bit of interest on Facebook already,” he said.

"It's for all ages, both adults and kids, and is going to run through up until Easter Sunday.

"Triple M are involved with it and are going to do a disco night on some of the Friday nights.”

Mr Bowden said the ice skating event was all part of the plan to revitalise the GWH as an entertainment hub.

It follows months of extensive renovations to the popular local venue including a complete overhaul of the main bar and dining area as well as the installation of a permanent stage and associated technology.

"The bar is all open back up now looking shiny and new,” Mr Bowden said.

"The response to the renovations and changes has been very good. Our meals with our new chef have picked up and we have some great things coming up in terms of events.

"The bigger things coming up that have been announced are a PBR on May 20, a Lee Kernaghan conert on June 3, a Screaming Jets concert on July 30 and Midnight Oil in October.

"For Midnight Oil, we sold 1452 tickets on the first day and have sold well over 2000 of the 3000 available to date.

"They are holding back some tickets and will have another release soon.

"Since we are back on the map as an entertainment hub all of the promoters, artists and booking agents are chasing us. Every day we get a new email from an act wanting to perform here.”

Tickets for the ice skating event are available at www.greatwestern

hotel.com.au.