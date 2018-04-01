Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Offbeat

Curious great white stalks police boat

by Mitch Mott
1st Apr 2018 7:34 AM

A ROUTINE day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a sinister turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh when the animal decided to tag along.

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

They decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
close encounter editors picks great white police police boat tapley shoal
News Corp Australia
Rocky's 'Prince': The stuff legends are made of

Rocky's 'Prince': The stuff legends are made of

News His dad's East St saloon was frequented by billiardists, boxers, barbers and racing smarties, becoming as much a school to Vince as the official variety.

  • 1st Apr 2018 8:08 AM
Closure of CQ mining town business shocks community

Closure of CQ mining town business shocks community

News SECOND business to close in a week puts anxious staff out of work

She was pressured to sign pre-nup 4 days before the wedding

She was pressured to sign pre-nup 4 days before the wedding

News She was told that if she didn't sign, the marriage wouldn't go ahead

Engineer's abuse of publican breaks foul language record

Engineer's abuse of publican breaks foul language record

News You Irish @#*!. Come out you big lump of #*&! and I'll dish you up

Local Partners